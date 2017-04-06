No rift in BJD: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

A day after Union Tribal Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Jual Oram claimed that several BJD MPs and ex-MPs were planning to join BJP, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismissed it as “wishful thinking”.

“I think he (Jual) is indulging in wishful thinking,” he told media persons here. However, when asked about the probability of a mahagatbandhan to stemp the BJP’s rise, Naveen said the general elections were still far away and it was too early to take any such decision.

BJD’s chief whip in Parliament, Tathagat Satpathy also said no one had the power to break BJD. “Lord Jagannath has and will protect BJD, no one can break it. The party is safe and united under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. BJD will keep on serving Odisha and its people,” he said here.

However, BJD minister Damodar Rout said there were some ‘BJP loyalists’ in BJD. “How can we deny such developments? Surprisingly people who had gone against CM Naveen Patnaik in May 2012, are now safe in BJD,” said Rout.

On Tuesday, Oram had said that the BJD is going through a serious internal conflict like it had after losing the Assembly election in 1995. “Some of their MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs are in touch with us … some of them want to join BJP,” Oram had said.

