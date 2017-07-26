No respite from rain, PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim relief for flood-hit Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Banaskantha district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Banaskantha district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 500 crore interim aid to Gujarat, which has been hit by floods following incessant rainfall in the last one week. He made the announcement after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-hit Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Modi also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of dead and

Rs 50,000 to seriously injured from the PM’s relief fund. So far, 82 people have died in rain-related deaths in the state. To facilitate the ongoing rescue and relief operations, Modi said that 10 more helicopters will be pressed into action.

The Prime Minister also announced sending special Central government teams to carry out assessment of damage caused by the floods in urban and rural areas of the state, and added that insurance companies, including those dealing with crop insurance, will be advised to quickly assess the damage and take steps for early settlement of claims.

“Everything possible will be done to help the farmers who suffer immensely due to floods,” Modi said.

The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall in north Gujarat till July 28. The region has already recorded nearly 95 per cent rainfall this monsoon.

Meanwhile, as rain took a break Tuesday morning, rescue operations in Banaskantha and Patan districts gained momentum. More than 1,000 people have been rescued and 46,000 shifted to safer locations from low-lying areas, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. “Four choppers of IAF are involved in rescue operations, while two columns of Army are engaged in rescuing people stranded due to heavy rains,” Patel said.

