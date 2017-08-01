No report from Kerala govt on political violence: Centre

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo

The Kerala government has so far not sent any report to the Centre over the recent political violence in the state despite being asked for it twice, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the House that incidents of violence due to political rivalry have been reported from some districts of Kerala.

“The central government has sought report from the government of Kerala on July 17 and July 24 on these incidents and action taken by it to prevent such incidents. No report has so far been received from the government of Kerala,” he said in response to a written question.

An RSS worker was killed on July 30, while a number of other political violence were reported from Kerala in recent past.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had voiced concern over attacks on political workers in Kerala while state Governor P Sathasivam had summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and police chief Loknath Behera on July 30 over the issue.

