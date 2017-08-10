Latest News
  • No renewal of insurance for vehicles without PUC, says SC

No renewal of insurance for vehicles without PUC, says SC

The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 1:40 pm
no renew of insurance of vehicles, renewal of vehicle insurance supreme court, no renewal of vehicle insurance, puc certificate mandatory, puc certificate supreme court, latest news, indian express news A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres. (File photo)
Related News

In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court today issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres.

The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 10: Latest News