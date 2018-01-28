No relief from cold wave in Himachal Pradesh; rain or snow likely in mid, higher hills

Latest News
Bhuntar and Sundernagar quivered at the freezing point while Solan, Mandi and Una braved the cold at 2 deg C, 2.4 and 2.8, followed by Palampur 4, Shimla 4.1, Dharamsala 4.4 and Nahan 4.6.

By: PTI | Shimla | Published: January 28, 2018 10:12 pm
No relief from cold wave in Himachal Pradesh The local MeT office predicted rain or snow at isolated places in the mid and higher hills on January 29 and 30. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
Icy winds on Sunday walloped the higher regions in Himachal Pradesh aggravating the arctic conditions even as the weatherman predicted rain or snow at some places on Monday. The mercury in the high-altitude tribal areas stayed between frigid -15 and -21 degrees Celsius. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of -8.9, -4.6 and -2.2. Bhuntar and Sundernagar quivered at the freezing point while Solan, Mandi and Una braved the cold at 2 deg C, 2.4 and 2.8, followed by Palampur 4, Shimla 4.1, Dharamsala 4.4 and Nahan 4.6.

The local MeT office predicted rain or snow at isolated places in the mid and higher hills on January 29 and 30.

