No relief from cold wave in Himachal Pradesh; rain or snow likely in mid, higher hills

Icy winds on Sunday walloped the higher regions in Himachal Pradesh aggravating the arctic conditions even as the weatherman predicted rain or snow at some places on Monday. The mercury in the high-altitude tribal areas stayed between frigid -15 and -21 degrees Celsius. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of -8.9, -4.6 and -2.2. Bhuntar and Sundernagar quivered at the freezing point while Solan, Mandi and Una braved the cold at 2 deg C, 2.4 and 2.8, followed by Palampur 4, Shimla 4.1, Dharamsala 4.4 and Nahan 4.6.

