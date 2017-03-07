No relief for Gayatri Prajapati from SC in gangrape case

Gayatri Prajapati (Source: Express Archive Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Gayatri Prajapati (Source: Express Archive Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Observing that the law will take its course, the Supreme Court on Monday did not recall its order on lodging an FIR against Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati on charges of rape. A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said it was “unfortunate” that there was an attempt to give political colour to its order.

“We have simply directed registration of an FIR and investigation in these cases,” said the bench. “Let the police investigate the matter and say whatever they want… we are not monitoring this case,” it clarified, adding that the accused could approach the trial court for relief.

On February 17, the court had directed the UP Police to lodge an FIR against SP leader Prajapati, responding to a petition filed by a woman who alleged rape by Prajapati and others. The court asked the police to submit an action taken report in eight weeks. Prajapati, who is evading arrest, had alleged that the case was “politically motivated”.

Police arrest security guard of SP minister

UP Police on Monday arrested head constable Chandrapal, a co-accused with Prajpati and others for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter. This is the first arrest in the case. Chandrapal, who was a part of Prajapati’s security team, was missing since February 27 — a day before police visited the minister’s two official residences for investigation. Police also conducted raids at two places in Amethi and one in Lucknow to track Prajapati.