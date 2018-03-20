No record of land and job for UNA victims, says Gujarat govt

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

There is nothing on record to the effect that the then Chief Minister Anandiben Patel had officially declared five acre land and government job to the Dalit victims of Una taluka’s Mota-Samadhiyala village in July 2016, Gujarat government’s Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishwar Parmar has said in reply to a starred question raised by independent MLA from Vadgam constituency Jignesh Mevani.

Following the question, Mevani has issued a video stating that the then CM Anandiben Patel did make the promises and that the government reply shows why 50 lakh Dalits of Gujarat have no faith in the BJP government.

In his question that was marked at priority number 60 during the Question Hour, Mevani had asked if it was correct that the then Chief Minister had visited Mota Samadhiyala village in July 2016 and that during her meeting with the victims she officially declared to give five-acre land and a government job to the victims. Parmar has replied that no such matter has been found on the record.

In his subsequent queries, Mevani also asked if it was correct that the announcement made by the then CM had not been implemented. Parmar has replied that the question does not arise.

In his video that he shared with media through social media, Mevani termed the government reply as ‘shameless’ and added, “Anandiben Patel had during her visit to Mota Samadhiyala had promised in the presence of media that the victims will be given BPL cards, housing plots, five-acre agricultural land and government job…Now, the government has completely changed its stand on the issue saying that there is nothing on record on this. And it has once against established that why 50 lakhs Dalits do not have faith on (Vijay) Rupani Government”

In July 2016, a Dalit family of Mota Samadhiyala village near Una was publicly flogged by some persons claiming to be ‘Gau Rakshaks’ for skinning a dead cow. The flogging videos shot by the accused themselves had gone viral on social media giving rise to a widespread Dalit agitation in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd