No question of Tejashwi resigning, says Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has ruled out that his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s would resign over a corruption case filed against him.

“Tejashwi has been chosen by the people of Bihar and there is no question of him resigning because of a false and foisted case,’’ Lalu said in Ranchi on Tuesday. Tejashwi dismissed the allegations against him as “a bundle of lies’’ and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of conspiring against him. “They are now afraid of a 28-year-old youth. Earlier, they used to fear my father… now they are afraid of me.’’

Tejashwi said the alleged scam that he had been booked for dates back to the time when he was barely 13-14 years old. “Was I in power then? Did I have any power then? Can a 14-year-old boy engage in a scam?” He added that his tenure as a minister had been above board. “You judge my performance of one-and-a-half-years. No one can raise finger on it.’’

He said he too believes in a zero- tolerance policy on corruption of Nitish Kumar-led government. “I have been working with honesty…. Just because I come from a backward caste makes PM Modi want to punish me…’’ he said. “We will go to the people to clear confusion and bust their arrogance as a befitting reply.’’

Tejashwi interacted with the media after a cabinet meeting while Nitish folded his hands and got into his vehicle without taking any questions.

