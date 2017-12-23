‘No question of supporting BJP,’ AIUDF chief Ajmal rejects Sushma Swaraj’s request for support

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said although he was grateful to the BJP for seeking his party’s support, there was no question of supporting the BJP ever. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said although he was grateful to the BJP for seeking his party’s support, there was no question of supporting the BJP ever.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday gave a stinging response to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who had asked him to “vote for us” after the former complimented the Indian government for voting in the UN General Assembly against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you,” tweeted Ajmal, who is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Lok Sabha member from Assam’s Dhubri constituency.

Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you. http://t.co/yLoEoCazqD — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017

Attaching a news report, the AIUDF chief further said although he was grateful to the BJP for seeking his party’s support, there was no question of supporting the saffron party ever. “The present situation has become so communally polarized. We can’t be party to a government like this,” he added.

I am grateful to the BJP for seeking our support but there is no question of supporting the BJP ever. The present situation has become so communally polarized. We can’t be party to a government like this…http://t.co/r5oLGPyxEb — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017

In response to Ajmal’s compliment, Swaraj had said, “Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us.”

Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us. http://t.co/OsQPv4PNDe — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 22, 2017

On Thursday, India joined the UN majority in voting for a General Assembly resolution criticising US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move Washington’s embassy there.

Passed by a two-third majority, the resolution demanded that Washington must comply with Security Council decisions against changing the status of Jerusalem and declared US and Israeli action on the city “null and void”.

