‘No question of supporting BJP,’ AIUDF chief Ajmal rejects Sushma Swaraj’s request for support

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday gave a stinging response to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who had asked him to “vote for us” after the former complimented the Indian government for voting in the UN General Assembly against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you,” tweeted Ajmal, who is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Lok Sabha member from Assam’s Dhubri constituency.
Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you. http://t.co/yLoEoCazqD
— M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017
Attaching a news report, the AIUDF chief further said although he was grateful to the BJP for seeking his party’s support, there was no question of supporting the saffron party ever. “The present situation has become so communally polarized. We can’t be party to a government like this,” he added.
I am grateful to the BJP for seeking our support but there is no question of supporting the BJP ever. The present situation has become so communally polarized. We can’t be party to a government like this…http://t.co/r5oLGPyxEb
— M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017
In response to Ajmal’s compliment, Swaraj had said, “Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us.”
Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us. http://t.co/OsQPv4PNDe
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 22, 2017
On Thursday, India joined the UN majority in voting for a General Assembly resolution criticising US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move Washington’s embassy there.
Passed by a two-third majority, the resolution demanded that Washington must comply with Security Council decisions against changing the status of Jerusalem and declared US and Israeli action on the city “null and void”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:04 amSushma Swaraj is a idi0t a fool. She is a minister of Twitter. Issuing visas for sick Pakistanis. Dumb Sushma, Muslims will never vote for BJP. Best to be ignored. Sushma you made a f o o l of yourself. Does his support matter. No. He is irrelevant. Sushma has no mass following.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:37 pmSushmaji, Hindustan made a big mistake. You should have looked at the past history and not emotional. Now you have no option but to repent, that's all.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:32 pmGST should be raised to 28 on perfumes to damage Ajmal's perfume business.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:56 pmContinue to follow the path of righteousness and do not expect support in turn from the people the nature will help you and give strength.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 10:42 pmA week back one bangladeshi immigrant blue himself up in New York subway and ftally injjured some people . Reason ? He was dissatisfied by the Palestine policy of Israel and so was reacting . wtf !!!Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 1:30 amPlease don't differentiate by saying bangladeshi, it was an M, that's all, it can be from any country , say France, UK, Germany, the common denominator for all terrorist acts worldwide is an M.Tomorrow it may be another one even from India. Trump's policy was right to ban all M's, but due to political correctness he could not enforce it.Reply
- Load More Comments