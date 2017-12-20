No question of ‘middle path’ till PM Modi apologises, says Renuka Chowdhury

With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said on Wednesday that there was “no question of a middle path” on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday with the Congress members demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.
“There is no question of middle path…The country’s prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don’t you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?” Chowdhury told reporters.
She was asked about the possibility of a “middle path” to end the logjam in both Houses of Parliament.
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:51 pmBY THE WAY WHO IS HE OR SHEReply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:47 pmEx-PM- Mr Manmohan Singh, Ex-VP Mr Ansari, Ex-Army Chief- Mr Kapoor etc should apologise to the all INDIANS and the INDIAN SOLDIERS in particular for DINING with PA-KI KASURI who as Foreign Minister of KARGIL BUTCHER MUSHARRAF was part of the JIHADI SPONSORSHIP involved in KI-LLING INDIAN SOLDIERS. .................... If these "EXs ALL" had any feelings for the ORPHANED CHILDREN, WIFE and PARENTS of the MARTYRED INDIAN SOLDIERS, they would have kept away from PA-KI KASURI. If Ex-PM, Ex-VP, Ex-Army Chief etc are in such FRIENDLY TERMS with PA-KI JIHADI SPONSORs, there is no reason why INDIAN SOLDIERS should SACRIFICE their LIFE FIGHTING PA-KI JIHADIS.Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:32 pmHa ha! Who cares about you CONgi d0gs? Parliament passed three bills yesterday without you beggars. You keep barking. Parliament will keep doing its job. Tell Puppetmohan to apologize for looting the country for 10 years.Reply