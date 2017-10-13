No question of corruption in son Jay Shah’s company, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP national president Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday defended his son Jay Shah saying “any question of corruption does not arise” in Jay’s company. Amit Shah was speaking at a media conclave in Ahmedabad. Shah also hit out at the Congress, which has been demanding a CBI probe into the allegations. Shah said: “Congress has faced so many allegations of corruption, yet did not file a single defamation suit, but Jay has filed one”.

Earlier this week, a Gujarat court adjourned a hearing on a criminal defamation petition filed by Jay Shah, against news portal The Wire for publishing a report which stated that his company’s turnover “grew 16,000 times” in the year after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. Jay had also filed a civil defamation suit at the Ahmedabad district (Mirzapur) court against the news portal and damage for Rs 100 crore, but lawyers involved in filing of this case refused to divulge information.

The criminal case has been filed against reporter Rohini Singh, founding editors of the news portal Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, managing editor Monobina Gupta, public editor Pamela Philipose and the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the non-profit company that publishes The Wire.

The application claims that “the article refers to profit/loss for the financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 but deliberately the profit/ loss for FY 2015-16 is not highlighted correspondingly since the accused were aware that the complainant suffered a loss in the concerned company to the tune of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore and since the same would not suit the conspiracy of the accused, only the increase in turnover in FY 2015-16 is correspondingly shown to make it a spicy and selling story at the cost of the reputation of the complainant”.

The application alleged that the author of the article did not give Jay enough time to respond to the question. It claimed, “The accused purposely and malafidely addressed a questionnaire to the complainant at around 1 am on Friday, October 6 and practically no time was given to the complainant and was asked to respond by 6 pm on the same day.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd