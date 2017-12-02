No pvt sector in Bihar to talk about quota: Sharad Yadav

Speaking at an EBC meeting called by an apolitical forum, Yadav suggested that the Bihar CM should instead talk to the Centre about his idea of reservation in private sector. Speaking at an EBC meeting called by an apolitical forum, Yadav suggested that the Bihar CM should instead talk to the Centre about his idea of reservation in private sector.

Saying that contract labour is a threat to unemployed youths, Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav said both the Centre and Bihar governments have been trying to give “legitimacy” to contract labour by talking about reservation for them. Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav sought to know the basis of the Chief Minister’s argument about such a quota when the private sector did not “exist” in Bihar.

Speaking at an EBC meeting called by an apolitical forum, Yadav suggested that the Bihar CM should instead talk to the Centre about his idea of reservation in private sector. Exhorting farmers and labourers to show greater unity, Yadav said, “Contract labour is poison for entire society. There have been so many sacrifices around the world on this matter… When new market came, governments coined the concept of contract labour. This concept is a threat for unemployed youths.”

He said the basic and higher education sector had the most contract workers which came at the expense of government jobs. Without naming Nitish, Yadav said, “How can he (Nitish) talk about reservation in private sector when there is no private sector in the state? He should rather talk to Centre about it.”

Yadav said quota was for regular government jobs and not for contract labour. “It is a double blow to deprived sections,” said Yadav. Yadav later told The Indian Express that he has not given up on his claim on JD(U) symbol. “We have challenged EC verdict in Delhi HC but have also applied for registration of a new party and symbol with EC,” said Yadav.

