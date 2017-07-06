‘No-purchase’ agitation by petrol dealers receives partial response

Protest against daily pricing of petroleum products. File Protest against daily pricing of petroleum products. File

THE ‘no-purchase’ agitation called by the Pune Petroleum Dealers Association and the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) received a partial response in Maharashtra, with close to 30 per cent pumps under Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Pune district participating in the agitation for no purchase of fuel from oil companies.

Sources from AIPDA said close to 350 petrol pumps in the district had not sent their tankers for refuelling to the Loni terminal. APIDA sources said the number of tankers coming to the terminal for refuelling till late Wednesday noon were a little less than usual. “Till around 3.45 pm, close to 130 HPCL petrol pump tankers went to the terminal for refilling, as against 200 tankers on normal days…” Ali Daruwalla, spokesperson, AIPDA, said close to 350 petrol pumps in Pune district went ahead with the “no purchase” of fuel call on Wednesday.

“Though we have received a partial response from Maharashtra, with Mumbai petrol pumps not participating, the response of pump owners pan India has been 100 per cent. In Pune district, AIPDA received support from pumps in Manjari, Loni, Hadapsar, Satara Road, Camp and Indapur areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) did not participate in the ‘no purchase’ call. AIPDA had declared Wednesday (July 5) as “no purchase day” and July 12 as the “no purchase and no sale of fuel day” in protest against the daily pricing of petroleum products.

However, in 23 states across India, there was 100 per cent response for the ‘no purchase’ call by AIPDA, said Baba Dhumal, president, Petroleum Dealers Association.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App