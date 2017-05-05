No protection to vigilante groups or ‘gau rakshaks’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

“Laws here are backed by strong enforcement mechanism. Strict action wil be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt social harmony in Ktaka,” Siddaramaiah said in the tweet. “Laws here are backed by strong enforcement mechanism. Strict action wil be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt social harmony in Ktaka,” Siddaramaiah said in the tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that strict action would be taken against those who attempt to disrupt social harmony in the state in the name of cow protection. He said the state’s prevention of cow slaughter act does not grant any protection to ‘gau rakshaks’ or vigilante groups.

The chief minister was reacting to media reports that the state government had defended the law protecting ‘gau rakshaks’, before the Supreme Court at a time when the Congress was accusing the BJP of encouraging activities of such groups.

“K’taka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1964 grants no protection to ‘gau rakshaks’ or any vigilante grps who take law into their own hand,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

“Our Govt in K’taka has never supported any kind of vigilantism. Misrepresentation of facts by certain media houses is unfortunate,” he said.

As per the Supreme Court’s directions, Karnataka has submitted a counter affidavit, following a PIL seeking direction to hold Section 15 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, unconstitutional.



