No proposal to scrap Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

There is no proposal to scrap Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Lok Sabha. Ahir was replying to a written question by BJP MP Ashwini Kumar, who asked whether the government was committed to scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.

Karnal MP Kumar also asked what was the present status and procedure laid down for scrapping Article 370. “There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the government,” Ahir said.

Scrapping Article 370 forms part of the BJP’s political manifesto. However, the party, in alliance with the regional PDP, remained silent on the demand in the Agenda of Alliance agreed to in 2015.

In a separate question on statements made by the Centre’s interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma ,on violence in J&K, Ahir said Sharma had recently visited border areas in view of recent ceasefire violations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App