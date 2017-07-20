No proposal to install air purifiers in schools: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

No proposal to install air purifiers in schools is under consideration, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Minister of State for HRD Updendra Kushwaha said in a written reply that infrastructure facilities in schools are provided in convergence with other schemes and programmes of central and state governments.

He said states and local authorities are free to install air purifiers in schools based on local requirement and availability of resources. “There is no such proposal (installing air purifiers) with the HRD Ministry,” he said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a recent directive by the Delhi government asking its schools to install air purifiers to ensure students don’t face health hazards due to air pollution.

However, later the city government decided to keep the directive in abeyance. While the AAP dispensation did not give any reason behind putting the directive on hold, few schools had raised concern that the “massive” exercise could cost them a lot of money.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App