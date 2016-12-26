No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maharashtra government

Maharashtra government was yet to receive any proposal from toll companies seeking reimbursement of losses they had suffered due to the waiver of toll after the demonetisation, an official said Monday. PWD department’s principal secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said the Government was yet to receive any such proposal.

“The toll companies can seek compensation for the quantum of loss or seek extension of toll levy (on roads). We will consider the demand after it comes to us,” he said. Asked if the loss of toll companies was Rs 125 crore, he said, “Rs 125 crore is too high an amount. We will give the matter a thought after we get a proposal from toll companies.”

Opposition Congress had alleged that the BJP-led government was planning to compensate toll firms. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had claimed the toll companies had demanded Rs 125 crore, and the government was ready to shell out the amount.