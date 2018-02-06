No proof to suggest Kasganj Tiranga Yatra men were questioned: fact-finding team

The report further alleged that a shopkeeper wanted to build a gate to the temple on public land to stop Muslims from passing. (Express file photo) The report further alleged that a shopkeeper wanted to build a gate to the temple on public land to stop Muslims from passing. (Express file photo)

A report by NGO United against Hate’s fact-finding team, which was set up to probe last month’s Kasganj violence, has claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that the police arrested or questioned the motorcyclists who had taken part in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ that entered a Muslim locality on January 26, leading to clashes that left a youth, Abhishek Gupta, dead.

The team, which included S R Darapuri, the former IG of UP Police, and senior journalist Amit Sen Gupta, also maintained that no separate FIR was lodged based on the complaints of owners whose shops were gutted.

“Many Muslim homes were locked and families had fled, especially, with those having young males in the family. There is still no record of how many families or individuals have fled the town,” the report stated.

On Gupta’s death, the report stated: “A shopkeeper near Salim’s (main accused) alleged that he saw the mob coming, while firing guns, and Hindus and Muslims, who had come to pick up their children, shouted at them and threw stones at them to make them go away. He said that he did not see Chandan (Abhishek) being killed anywhere near this site. He was convinced that Chandan was not killed around Salim’s house.”There were no police markings of where the body allegedly fell, or where Gupta was allegedly hit, it added.

The report further alleged that a shopkeeper wanted to build a gate to the temple on public land to stop Muslims from passing. “Some say this is the original and simmering flashpoint between the two communities and could be a possible source of anger among BJP supporter/ABVP/Sankalp foundation youth, of which Gupta was a member…” it said, adding that the police report omits the fact that a religious place was attacked.

“The videos of the clashes have gone viral, yet the police report refrained from naming the hooligans who were on bike rally and are seen firing with country-made guns,” the report alleged.

