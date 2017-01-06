No promotion for degree holders: CAT

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday issued notices to the UT Engineering Department on an application filed by Surinder Kumar, an assistant executive engineer, wherein he sought the tribunal to restrain the engineering department from appointing degree holders to the only post lying vacant for diploma holders.

Kumar had challenged the promotion of Rohit Kumar Sekhri from assistant executive engineer to executive engineer as the latter was a degree holder.

CAT has issued notice for January 10. The applicant, Kumar, stated that the electricity department had conveyed to him that they had decided to consider the appointment of Sekhri, an assistant executive engineer, to the post of executive engineer.

Questioning the appointment, Kumar stated that Sekhri was a degree holder and the quota for degree holders has been used. The only vacant post available in the cadre of executive engineer goes to diploma holders and the applicant, being the seniormost diploma holder, was eligible for the said appointment.

Seeking relief from the tribunal, Kumar said promotion was an important aspect in one’s career, adding that one post was earmarked for the diploma holder which fell vacant on November 30, 2016. If the said post was given to a degree holder, then Kumar would suffer. Holding a diploma in electrical engineering, Kumar had joined the UT engineering department on June 22, 1988.

Kumar further stated that in the past, there has been a precedence that while considering promotion to the post of executive engineers, Pawan Kumar Sharma and Rohit Kumar Sekhri were to become eligible on July 28, 2016, but the DPC was convened on June 30, 2016, which approved their names.

It was also made clear that promotion would be effective from the date they acquired eligibility. Kumar said this did not go by the criteria.