No prohibition proposal as of now: Madhya Pradesh finance minister clears the air

Madhya Pradesh government Monday clarified that there is no proposal to ban liquor (prohibition) in the state as of now.

“There is no such proposal under the discussion of the state government,” MP Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya told reporters when asked about the reports of imposition of total prohibition in the state.

While participating in a meeting with police officers last week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed them to conduct a survey on tendency of crimes due to liquor addiction and increase in its rate. Bihar and Gujarat are among a few states where liquor is prohibited.

Chouhan while addressing the ongoing ‘Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra’ mentioned about the de-addiction and shutting of liquor shops along river Narmada. All these mentions had fuelled speculations that the state government has been moving towards ‘prohibition’ in MP.

In reply to another question, Malaiya however said that the state government is considering to shift the shops along river Narmada. “The liquor shops located within 500-meters of the banks of river Narmada will be shifted to other places,” Malaiya added.