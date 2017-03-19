No progress without unity of people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/file) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/file)

Claiming that his government is trying to move away from a “set way of thinking” and a “tunnel vision”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is striving for all-round development of the country by giving shape to the collective aspirations of the people. Speaking at a media function less than an hour after it became known that Yogi Adityanath would be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Modi spoke about the need to bring everyone together for the country’s progress.

“Without uniting the people of this country, it is impossible to govern. Progress is impossible without taking everyone along,” he said at the India Today conclave in Mumbai, speaking through video-conferening. “Some people think that the government alone can bring change. This is wrong way of thinking,” the Prime Minister said. “It is a result of a closed point of view and archaic way of looking at things.”

Modi said his government is responding to the changes taking place, and adopting governance models that are very different from those followed by earlier administrations. “For many decades we moved in the wrong direction with wrong policies,” he said. “The prevailing view was that everything would be done by the government. After several decades, the mistake was realised, and an attempt was made to correct the mistakes. But the imagination was so limited that the course correction itself was considered reforms.” Stating that there were “only two ways of governing”, Modi said, “Policies were either election-driven or depended on the rigid bureaucratic framework…. The approach of most of the governments was to light lamps and cut ribbons…this was considered to be their work.

“But we will have to admit that technology has changed at a faster pace in the last 20 years than it had in the last 200 years. We will have to admit that the aspirations of youth today are very different…. The need of the hour is to have movement for development, similar to the movement for independence…the expansion of personal aspiration into collective aspiration for all-round progress of the nation.”

Modi said his government is aiming at complete transformation, and not just to wreck the system. “This government does not have tunnel vision, but total vision,” he said. The Prime Minister called the finalisation of Goods and Services Tax a result of “deliberative democracy” and the best example of “competitive cooperative federalism”.

