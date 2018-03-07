No private hospital care for Chhagan Bhujbal, says Maharashtra government

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

While declining a demand to allow imprisoned former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal to avail treatment at a private hospital, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday that directives would be issued to the prisons department to ensure that top-quality medical treatment and service is provided to Bhujbal at the state-run JJ hospital, where he is currently admitted.

The 70-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road prison after being arrested in a money laundering case in 2016, has been suffering from acute bronchial asthma, among other medical complications.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said instructions had been issued to the prisons department to ensure proper medical care is extended to Bhujbal. The NCP has been demanding that the VIP prisoner be allowed to avail treatment at a private hospital.

For the second consecutive day, the issue of Bhujbal’s medical treatment came up during the proceedings of both Houses of the legislature. The Legislative Council had to be adjourned once for 15 minutes, following a heated exchange between the ruling benches and the Opposition on the subject of permitting private healthcare to the jailed leader.

