No ‘preferential treatment’ to Sasikala in jail: Karnataka govt

VK Sasikala (PTI/File Photo) VK Sasikala (PTI/File Photo)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday dismissed reports of “preferential treatment” was being given to AIADMK leader V K Sasikala at the central jail in Bengaluru and said she was being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. “There is no truth in reports suggesting that Sasikala and (her relative) Elavarasi have been given preferential treatment at the prison. I had been there yesterday and I saw it for myself,” state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the two, serving imprisonment in a corruption case, were being treated like any other ordinary prisoners. “I have not enquired about Sasikala, whether she has been given any work at the prison, but if the court orders are there then she has to be given work,” Reddy said to a query. The AIADMK’s General Council in Chennai on Tuesday had annulled appointment of Sasikala as party’s interim general secretary and declared all appointments/removals made by her invalid.

Sasikala is lodged at the central jail at Parapanagrahara since February after the Supreme Court convicted her and two others in disproportionate assets case.

In July, the then DIG of Prisons, D Roopa, had submitted a report to the Director General of Prisons stating that Sasikala was given preferential treatment in the prisons and there was “a talk” that Rs two crore had exchanged hands. Subsequently, both the DIG and DG were transferred after they were locked in a public spat over the issue and a high-level probe ordered into the claims.

