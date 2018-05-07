Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
No precedent of govt returning collegium’s recommendation: SC judge Kurian Joseph

"There is a general feeling that such a thing should not have happened. It is expected that there would be discussions on why it happened and to see such things don't happen in future,'' he said.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: May 7, 2018 4:20:05 am
supreme court, sc collegium, uttarakhand chief justice, justice km joseph, indian express The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Referring to the Central government move to withhold the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph, senior Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph on Sunday said “what happened should not have happened”. After releasing the autobiography of former MP Thampan Thomas in Kochi, he told reporters, “Unprecedented things are happening now. That is why more detailed discussion is needed on the issue.’’ He said things have never happened in this manner so far. It was the first time that the list of names recommended by the collegium has been shortened and sent back. “There is a general feeling that such a thing should not have happened. It is expected that there would be discussions on why it happened and to see such things don’t happen in future,’’ he said.

