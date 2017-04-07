No political motive behind IT searches: BJP

BJP State President Tamilisai Sounderrajan (File Photo) BJP State President Tamilisai Sounderrajan (File Photo)

BJP today denied any political motive behind the Income Tax searches at the premises of Tami Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, saying it was only an “administrative” action by the sleuths.

BJP State President Tamilisai Sounderrajan, responding to the AIADMK (Amma) faction’s charge in this regard, said her party was against black money hoarders and corruption.

“There is nothing political about the searches. They are undertaken after proper monitoring and with proof. This is a administrative action,” she told reporters.

“It is alleged that BJP (government at Centre) is behind these searches. BJP is only against black money hoarders an corruption,” she added.

Earlier, the AIADMK (Amma) faction had alleged the IT searches at Vijayabaskar were being done with an intention to “intimidate” it, claiming its candidate for the April 12 R Nagar bypoll, TTV Dhinakaran, was winning the election.

