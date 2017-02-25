No PM has ever publicised Army’s achievements in Poll, says Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo) Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo)

Deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Saturday launched a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of lowering the grace and dignity of Prime Minister’s office and counselled him to show some ‘sense of balance ‘. He also ruled-out any possibility, in near future, about a common taking-point between the congress and Prime Minister .

Addressing a press conference here Sharma said, “No Prime Minister ever in this country has publicised the contributions of the Indian Army in the elections. But, it’s only Narendra Modi ,who has taken it to the elections the achievements of the soldiers and army officers for the votes. Indian army doesn’t belong to Modi or BJP, it belongs to the country,and Prime Minister should make a balance in his speeches.”

The Congress leader recalled the achievements of the army in 1971 war against Pakistan under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ,when one Pakistan soldiers under Lt General A A K Niazi. That was perhaps first major victory after world war-II. Even under Atal Bihari Vajpayee the Army achieved victory in the Kargil war .

“How can Modi lie that it was first time the army had achieved a victory in surgical strike ,a thing which had happened even earlier but never been highlighted ? Is not it an insult to all previous Prime Ministers to proclaim an achievement and take it to the polls. It never happened before,” Sharma questioned .

He accused the Prime Minister of trying to vitiate the atmosphere during election time by making statements ,which are far from the truth .

Even after the surgical strike , India is still not safe.The terror threat for the country has increased. The Indian army has lost five officers and 41 soldiers sacrificed their lives. There was an attack on brigade hqs. It’s duty of the Prime minister to behave responsibly,at least during the elections, he advised .

Alleging that demonetisation has completely failed to achieve any of the desired four objectives viz curbing black money, corruption, fake currency and terror funding, Sharma expressed concern over Pakistan bid to push fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denominations to India via Bangladesh.

“Even the security features of Rs 2000 currency notes have been copied. The dye used in the printing of these notes have also been the same. One wonder how this security breach has happened. The RBI has to explain it,” he asked .

The congress leader asked the Prime Minister to take responsibility of all ill-affects of the demonetisation ranging from 70 percent job loss to serious adverse affects on the GDP,which had fallen down drastically.

He asked, “where from huge cash is going to the BJP’s campaign in UP after the demonetisation claiming that party’s budget for the UP poll alone is Rs 3000 crores.

While the poor people were still suffering ,and had faced problems in withdrawing their own money from the banks,the BJP is having its own national agenda of changing black money,” he alleged.