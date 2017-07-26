No plan to remove Tagore from textbooks: Javadekar

Javadekar was replying to a query from TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in the RS. Javadekar was replying to a query from TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in the RS.

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar told Parliament on Tuesday that the government has no plan to remove Rabindranath Tagore from school textbooks. The clarification came after the Opposition sought the government’s response on RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’s recommendations that the thoughts of Tagore be removed from school textbooks for all classes.

The Indian Express had on Monday reported about the recommendations made by the Nyas to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which recently sought suggestions from the public on reviewing school textbooks for all classes. Besides Tagore, the Nyas, headed by Dina Nath Batra, a former head of RSS’ education wing Vidya Bharati, has sought removal of English, Urdu and Arabic words, a poem by the revolutionary poet Pash, a couplet by Mirza Ghalib, extracts from painter M F Husain’s autobiography and references to Mughal emperors as “benevolent”.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’ Brien said the suggestion to remove Tagore from the books was “preposterous”. “If someone is doing it to seek publicity, that is not my problem, but Rabindranath Tagore doesn’t need a certificate from anybody here,” he said.

In response, the HRD Minister said, “We respect Rabindranath Tagore and all those who have brought freedom, culture, heritage and literature. They have made the country proud. So, we hail everybody and nothing of this kind will be removed.”

“… For NCERT books if there are any factual errors, we ask(ed) from teachers and others suggestions. We have received more than 700 suggestions….after seeing and verifying….We will not do anything which will create some problem. We are not going to do it,” he added.

When O’ Brien tried to raise a counter question, asking “who is Dina Nath Batra”, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien intervened and said the government has already clarified that only factual errors would be corrected. “He (the minister) said it is only correction of factual errors. Are you saying that Rabindranath Tagore is a factual error?… when the Government is saying that there is no such step, why do you worry?” he asked the Trinamool member.

Javadekar, however, did not respond when Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agrawal claimed that the recommendations of the Nyas also include removal of Mirza Ghalib and replacement of Urdu words with Sanskrit.

