No plan to privatise Indian Railways, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal pitches cadre-merger idea, Railway officials call proposal ‘disruptive move’ Piyush Goyal pitches cadre-merger idea, Railway officials call proposal ‘disruptive move’

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Monday said that the government does not have plans to privatise Indian Railways. Addressing a press conference on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years, Goyal said, “Let me make it very clear, there is no move now and will never be towards privatisation of Railways.”

The announcement came after railway unions raised an alarm about the increased engagement of Railways with private players in new technology space, freight business and non-fare revenue plans.

As the Railways is seeking foreign investment in areas such as technological upgradation and modernisation, concerns were raised over the national transporter being handed over to private entities. Unions had been demanding more clarity regarding the matter from the ministry.

READ | Penalty collection from excess baggage not a priority, passenger comfort is: Piyush Goyal

Speaking of the plans afoot towards “restructuring of Railways”, Goyal said that all posts of Additional Secretary rank and upwards would be merged to make them general posts and not department-specific as they are now.

“The top management of Railways has decided that the moment officers reach Higher Administrative Grade, posts should be such that people are encouraged to think comprehensively in terms of Railways rather than from the point of view of departments,” he said. The move has already triggered criticism from within the bureaucracy.

Listing achievements of his ministry, Goyal said there had been an increase of 59 per cent in the average pace of commissioning of new lines from 4.1 km per day between 2009 and 2014 to 6.53 km per day during 2014-2018.

Goyal also said that concerns over the government’s ambitious bullet train project would be soon resolved and that the project was on track.

“The bullet train project is on track. In this country there are always issues linked to any developmental project and new ideas. But we have to find solutions and move forward,” Goyal said.

The minister also launched two mobile applications – ‘Rail Madad’ to help passengers with complaints and ‘Menu On Rails’ through which passengers can see meals on offer on-board trains.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App