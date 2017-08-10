No plan to introduce packaged food in mid-day meals: Govt

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced in May that the government would organise two-day training camps for cooks engaged in providing mid-day meals. Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced in May that the government would organise two-day training camps for cooks engaged in providing mid-day meals.

There is no plan to introduce packaged food in mid-day meals served in schools, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“The government is not planning to replace the present freshly cooked food with packed food for students under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme,” Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said in a written response.

The quality of mid-day meals served in schools has been a matter of concern for the government.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced in May that the government would organise two-day training camps for cooks engaged in providing mid-day meals.

