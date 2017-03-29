No plan to increase fares of mono rail: Maharashrta govt

.Congress member Anant Gadgil, during the Question Hour, sought to know if the income earned by the mono rail service is far less than the cost incurred in running it. .Congress member Anant Gadgil, during the Question Hour, sought to know if the income earned by the mono rail service is far less than the cost incurred in running it.

Maharashtra government has no plan to increase fares of mono rail service in the megapolis as it was introduced to reduce burden on suburban trains, the Legislative Council was informed on Wednesday.Congress member Anant Gadgil, during the Question Hour, sought to know if the income earned by the mono rail service is far less than the cost incurred in running it.

“Apart from running the mono rail service, government spends extra about Rs 20-25 lakh in providing security to the commuters. Therefore, there is a total deficit of around Rs 40 lakh while running the service,” claimed Gadgil.

“Does the government plan to increase the fares to make up for the deficit? If not, how will the government make up for the losses?” he asked.

In reply, Minister of State for Urban Development Ranjit Patil said the government has no plans to increase fares.

“When we started the service, there was no thought given to profit and loss that would be incurred in the future. Mono rail was introduced to reduce the burden on local trains,” Patil said.

“Mono rail reaches places where metro and local trains do not. While it is true that our costs on security has gone up by Rs 20-25 lakh, government has no plans to increase fares,” the minister informed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now