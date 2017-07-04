No plan to give Modi tea stall a facelift: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (Middle) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma (Middle)

A day after he said that the tea stall in Gujarat’s Vadnagar railway station where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sold tea in his childhood will be developed as a tourist spot, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma on Monday said that though there was a plan to develop the railway station as a tourist destination, there was no proposal for giving a facelift to the tea stall.

“The ministry of tourism along with the ministry of railways are developing the Vadnagar railway station as a tourist destination. We have already discussed the plans. As of now there are no plans to give any facelift to the tea stall,” PTI quoted Sharma’s statement that was released on Monday.

On Sunday, Sharma had said in Gandhinagar: “Inside the Vadnagar railway station, there is a small tea stall, from where our PM had probably started his life’s journey. We want to develop that tea stall as a tourism spot. We will try to preserve the original charm of the tea stall while giving it a modern touch. Our aim is to put Vadnagar on world tourism map.”

Meanwhile, Mehsana Collector Alok Kumar Pandey told The Indian Express that the Union minister had visited Vadnagar railway station on Sunday to supervise the Rs 100 crore ongoing upgradation and beautification work of tourist sites in Vadnagar.

“Union minister Mahesh Sharma visited Vadnagar to see the beautification and upgradation work of the railway station which is expected to be completed in three months. While the tea stall is currently a makeshift structure, he wished that it be preserved and its renovation be done without changing its orginal form… Apart from it, an art gallery showcasing the cultural and historical importance of Vadnagar and a waiting hall for the benefit of tourists is coming up. The art gallery will help tourists understand the Buddhist circuit at Vadnagar,” Pandey said.

