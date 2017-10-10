No plan to drop ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ from varsity names: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday dismissed the possibility of dropping the words ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ from the names of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU),

respectively.

The Indian Express had reported that a committee set up by the UGC had suggested altering the names of universities to reflect their secular character.

Javadekar did not refute the report, but said the government has not taken any decision to change the names.

“AMU and BHU are very old institutions, and we do not intend to change their names. We formed a committee to look into the administrative, academic and research audits of universities,” Javadekar said. “The committee studied various aspects and I have not seen what they have said, but there is neither such decision nor is there any such intention to change the names (of these universities)”.

The panel that made the suggestion is one of the five committees set up by the UGC on April 25, to investigate the complaints of irregularities against 10 central universities. The audit did not include BHU, but the committee mentioned it in its report.

The HRD minister said the UGC committee’s mandate was restricted to administrative, academic and research audit. If the committee has made suggestions beyond that, Javadekar said: “We will not take cognizance of that.”

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there are many educational institutions in the country that have ‘Hindu’, ‘Muslim’, ‘Christian’, ‘Sikh’ or ‘Buddhist’ attached to their names, but it does not matter.

Mohammad Asim Siddiqui of the AMU public relations office said: “The names Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University do not portray that these universities are not secular. This is a contradiction in itself since AMU has always been a secular university.”

