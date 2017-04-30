No place for discrimination in world: India’s envoy to UK

There is no place for any kind of discrimination in the modern world, India’s envoy to the UK has said here on the occasion of 883rd birth anniversary of Indian social reformer Basaveshwara. Paying tribute to Basaveshwara in Albert Embankment here, India’s High Commissioner Y K Sinha said, “We must celebrate values and teachings of Basaveshwara and there is no place for any kind of discrimination in the modern world”.

He also paid tributes to Lord Buddha and dalit icon B R Ambedkar on the occasion yesterday. The event was organised by former Mayor of the London borough of Lambeth Dr Neeraj Patil, the brain behind the statue of Basaveshwara in London.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said, “We are paying tributes to both Buddha and Ambedkar on the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara as they share a conceptual relationship. All fought against caste-based discrimination”.

Basaveshwara (1134-1168), born in Karnataka, pioneered the idea of democracy as a social reformer and statesman. He fought against the caste- and religion-based discrimination. The Indian community present on the occasion took a pledge to oppose such discrimination. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 in 2015.

