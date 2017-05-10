No place for caste, communal discrimination here, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityantah (File Photo) Yogi Adityantah (File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government would never try to appease any particular community and instead, ensure the development of all people regardless of their caste and creed. Felicitating the kin of freedom fighters and martyrs at a gathering in Meerut on the eve of Shahid Divas — marking the 1857 War of Independence which began in Meerut — Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no place for caste and communal considerations under his (Modi’s) governance and UP will follow him,” he said.

“In 2014, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country and now, he has become a popular leader not just in India but across the world because of his policies… Now, the time has come to make India the superpower and the path for it (becoming superpower) goes from Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The CM said the UP government also wants to work according to the policy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. “The change should not just be political but social as well,” he added.

Elaborating on the “achievements” of his government, Adityanath said: “Anti-Romeo squads have been set up to safeguard women and girls while slaughterhouses that were not following guidelines of the SC and the NGT have been closed down.” People indulging in eve-teasing will not be spared and there would be no discrimination in terms of the action taken, he added.

Interacting with farmers, the CM said they should get the correct price for their produce and sell potatoes and sugarcane wherever they want. If they are getting more money in the market than from the government, then they should sell their crops there, he added.

Later, while chairing a review meeting, Adityanath warned officials to be prepared to face consequences if incidents of caste or communal violence were reported in their areas. “I want better results within hundred days,” he added. He also asked officials to launch a special campaign against mining and land mafia and take action against those government teachers who do not want to teach in village schools.

