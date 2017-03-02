No place for an intolerant Indian in the country: President Pranab Mukherjee

During his speech President Pranab Mukherkjee called upon a collective effort to rediscover the sense of “national purpose and patriotism”. (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) During his speech President Pranab Mukherkjee called upon a collective effort to rediscover the sense of “national purpose and patriotism”. (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan)

While speaking at a lecture in Kochi, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday gave his take on the ongoing issue in Delhi University and on the issue of freedom of speech and expression, and said that there is no room for an ‘intolerant Indian’ in India.

“There should be no room in India for an intolerant Indian. India has been since ancient times a bastion of free thought, speech and expression,” President Mukherjee said at 6th KS Rajamony Memorial Lecture in Kochi, Kerala.

“It is tragic to see them (those in Universities) caught in the vortex of violence and disquiet,” the President said regarding the current unrest in the Delhi University campus.

He also said that there must be space for “legitimate criticism and dissent”.

“Our society has always been characterized by the open contestation of diverse schools of thought and debate as well as discussion. Freedom of speech and expression is one of the most important fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution,” the President said. He also called upon a collective effort to rediscover the sense of “national purpose and patriotism”.

In his address, President Mukherjee also emphasised on the safety of women and children in India saying: “The acid test of any society is its attitude towards women and children. India should not fail this test.”

“I do not consider a society or State to be civilised if its citizens’ behaviour towards women is uncivilised. When we brutalize a woman, we wound the soul of our civilisation. Not only does our Constitution guarantee equal rights to women but our culture and tradition also celebrate the feminine as divine. Protection and safety of our women and children must be a nationwide priority,” President Mukherjee said.

