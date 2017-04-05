No permission to DMRC for groundwater extraction: DJB tells NGT

The submission was made before a bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim by the counsel appearing for DJB in response to a plea alleging that Delhi Metro was extracting ground water instead of using waste water to wash its trains. The submission was made before a bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim by the counsel appearing for DJB in response to a plea alleging that Delhi Metro was extracting ground water instead of using waste water to wash its trains.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has told the National Green Tribunal that it has not granted permission to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for extraction of ground water.

The submission was made before a bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim by the counsel appearing for DJB in response to a plea alleging that Delhi Metro was extracting ground water instead of using waste water to wash its trains. DJB, in an affidavit filed before the NGT, told the bench that Delhi Metro has installed 276 borewells across the national capital for which it had no permission.

The tribunal has now posted the matter for final hearing on April 28. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Kush Kalra, who had alleged that DMRC was extracting groundwater instead of using waste water to wash its trains, resulting in depletion of water table.

Advocate Kush Sharma, appearing for Kalra, contended that if any individual installs a borewell without permission in his house, the authorities seal it within no time and slap fine while the DMRC has installed 276 borewells right under the nose of authorities but no action has been taken till date. Referring to a RTI reply, the plea had said DMRCs water requirement was met through borewells and DJB connection. It also said that in order to draw water from the borewell, 3 to 5 HP pumps were used.

“No bottled water is used, groundwater after treatment as per requirement is used for train washing…Borewells have been provided in the depots from where water is sourced. “Around 400 to 500 litres of groundwater is used for washing one metro train. The water, after washing of metro train, is sent to Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The treated water is then used for gardening and the excess sent to

drains,” the RTI reply had revealed.

Further, another RTI response received from Delhi Jal Board said no permission had been granted to DMRC for digging borewells.

In another response, a list of metro stations that had been granted such permissions was provided to the DMRC, the plea had said while referring to the contradiction between the responses.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now