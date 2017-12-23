No patch-up yet, Rajya Sabha takes stalemate into Christmas break

A view of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI/TV Grab) A view of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI/TV Grab)

It took 26 minutes for Rajya Sabha to break for an extended four-day Christmas weekend without transacting any business Friday. Barring one day when two bills were passed, the Upper House has largely been hostage up this entire week by the persistent demands of the Congress for an apology by the Prime Minister for comments he made about his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his presence at a dinner alongside Pakistani diplomats.

There have been attempts to broker peace and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has urged the two sides many times to come to an agreement, but those efforts have so far failed. While Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad sought an adjournment until 2.30 pm, by when he hoped some understanding would be arrived at, Naidu chose to adjourn the House until next week.

The only two issues raised in the House were the blackout of Rajya Sabha TV for several minutes Thursday when the Opposition was agitating, and a plea for increasing the salaries of legislators. After the adjournment though, Naidu, according to sources, called Azad and Anand Sharma — the two Congress leaders who had pleaded for an adjournment — to his chamber and also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.

Having met the two sides separately, he then met them together and stressed that the House needs to resume normal functioning from December 27. He suggested that Leader of the House Arun Jaitley talk to Azad and resolve the stalemate. Jaitley was not present Friday; he was in Gujarat where newly elected legislators were electing the chief minister.

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, for a change there were no slogans and Congress MPs stayed in their seats. There was a bit of a flutter, however, when DMK MP Kanimozhi, fresh from her acquittal in the 2G case, walked in. Former PM Manmohan Singh greeted her with folded hands and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh flashed a victory sign at her.

Rajya Sabha MPs Kanimozhi (DMK) and Renuka Chowdhury greet each other Friday, a day after the former's acquittal in the 2G case. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Azad said: “Sir, a committee that you had formed to end the stalemate has met just once. I would request given that it is the last day of the week and there is not too much business, adjourn till 2.30 pm so that some solution can be reached.”

Sharma asserted that the Opposition too wants business to happen in the House, bills to be passed. However his attempts to repeat the demand for the Prime Minister’s apology were summarily cut short by Naidu, who said: “There is no need to repeat the same thing here every day. Yesterday Sachin Tendulkar wanted to speak on such an important topic and you did not allow him, either.”

Raising his signature point of order, SP MP Naresh Aggarwal urged that the bill on salaries of MPs and MLAs should be taken up. It has been pending for seven or eight years, he said, and now that the judges’ salary bill too has been passed, the House should take it up. Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien raised the issue of RSTV blackout for about 90 seconds.

