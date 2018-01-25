No ‘Padmaavat’ show in Rajasthan, protests continue

About two dozen shops were damaged in stone pelting incidents in Udaipur. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) About two dozen shops were damaged in stone pelting incidents in Udaipur. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Arterial roads were blocked, shops vandalised and bike rallies taken out today as protests against “Padmaavat” continued in parts of Rajasthan, where theatre owners refused to screen the film in view of the law and order situation.

The Rajput Karni Sena said it had taken out a bike rally in Jaipur and in other areas against the film, which was released across the country today.

“Our protest against the film is continuing. The Shree Rajput Karni Sena took out a bike rally in Jaipur and similar protests took place in other areas also,” said the group’s president Mahipal Makrana.

According to Additional Director General of Police N R K Reddy, demonstrations and protests had taken place in various parts of the state, including Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara.

“Barring a few incidents, the situation is under control. Policemen have already been deployed in affected areas,” he said.

Protesters blocked the Kota-Bundi highway. There were also reports of a blockade on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh road and traffic being disrupted on Dungarpur-Ahmedabad road.

About two dozen shops were damaged in stone pelting incidents in Udaipur. Elaborate security arrangements were in place in the state capital Jaipur, where the five-day Jaipur Literature Festival began today.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film, which some Rajput groups allege defames their queen Padmini, has not been released in the state as film hall owners and members of multiplex associations decided not to screen it in view of the tenuous law and order situation.

“Everyone is concerned about safety and security so there are few queries about the film,” said Govind Gupta, manager of Entertainment Paradise.

“The film is not being released in the state and people know this,” he added.

The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, has said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

