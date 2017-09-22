No organisational changes before local bodies poll: UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey 

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey (File Photo) UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey has ruled out any organisational changes in the state party unit before the urban local bodies polls, which may be held in November this year. Pandey said they would be rectifying shortcomings, if any, but would not disturb the organisational structure. “There is no need to disturb the organisational structure, which had won 325 seats in the UP Assembly elections,” he told party workers during a programme held in Mirzapur on Thursday night.

Claiming that the government is working for all sections of the society, he urged the party workers to take ahead the public welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government. Before Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held the charge of the UP BJP chief.

