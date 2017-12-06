No one will be allowed to polarize situation in Valley: JK BJP

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday said that they will not allow anyone to polarize the situation in Kashmir. Singh’s remarks came hours after the police detained several activists of Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal attempting to hoist tricolour at city centre Lal Chowk.

The minister said that the coalition of PDP-BJP is committed to reach out to the people and address their grievances. “The Panchayat and urban body elections were delayed due to winters. We want maximum people should participate to strengthen the democracy and on a very feasible time the elections will be held to strengthen the democracy at grass root level,” he told media persons after addressing hundreds of people at Char Chinar in Dal Lake.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and MLC (BJP) Surinder Amberdar, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, said his party is committed to reach out to the youth of Kashmir. Amberdar said the doors of his party are open for dialogue with all those young people who have a grudge against the government.

“There will be no condition for dialogue with our own youth as there is a sense of alienation due to poor outreach,” he said adding the youths have not been heard properly yet.

“Our agenda is pro-people and we will listen to them, especially youth”. He said they have organized such kind of gatherings to reduce the trust deficit and promote harmony. “In future, we will continue with such pro youth programmes in the nook and corner of the valley,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App