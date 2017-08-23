No one will be allowed to disturb peace: Captain Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister had directed DGP Suresh Arora to personally visit the sensitive areas to review security arrangements. He has also held high-level meetings with top security, intelligence and administrative officials in the state to take inputs on the situation on the ground. (File) The Chief Minister had directed DGP Suresh Arora to personally visit the sensitive areas to review security arrangements. He has also held high-level meetings with top security, intelligence and administrative officials in the state to take inputs on the situation on the ground. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned against any attempts to disrupt the state’s law and order in wake of the upcoming court verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Interacting with mediapersons in Delhi, the Chief Minister said his government would not allow any disruption of law and order, adding that he had directed the state police to thwart any attempt to disturb peace, said a statement by the government.

“People should accept any court judgment,” Amarinder was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Chief Minister had directed DGP Suresh Arora to personally visit the sensitive areas to review security arrangements. He has also held high-level meetings with top security, intelligence and administrative officials in the state to take inputs on the situation on the ground.

According to sources, officials have been told to act with an iron hand against any elements found indulging in rumour mongering or resorting to provocative statements or acts.

