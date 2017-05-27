No one should share fake images on social media: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee also said despite huge debt burden, the state always pays salaries to the government employees on the first day of the month. Mamata Banerjee also said despite huge debt burden, the state always pays salaries to the government employees on the first day of the month.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Bengal stands for unity and no one should share fake images on social media for propaganda or be involved in slander campaign.

Banerjee, who was addressing a program celebrating the first anniversary of the second term of Trinamool Congress government in the state, was apparently referring to the opposition in the state.

“We do not share fake images on social media for propaganda. We do not believe in slander campaign. We don’t believe in making speeches. Its neither my profession nor my passion,” Banerjee said.

“Sarva Dharma Samannay and unity is the motto of Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee said despite huge debt burden, the state always pays salaries to the government employees on the first day of the month.

“Bengal’s GDP growth and other parameters of development are much higher than the Center,” she claimed adding “Bengal is moving forward. Evidence speaks for itself. We have released a book listing the work done by our Govt in the last six years.”

