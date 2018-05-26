No one should dream to become BSP president for next two decades: Mayawati

The BSP leader is reported to be suffering from knee injury for last six months. The leader sustained injury while exiting a hotel in Bhopal last year. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The BSP leader is reported to be suffering from knee injury for last six months. The leader sustained injury while exiting a hotel in Bhopal last year. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday ruled out any possibility of a change in party leadership any time soon. “No one should dream to become BSP president for next 20-22 years. I will continue to lead the party.”

The BSP leader further asked her party cadre not to make any effort to vie for party leadership, as well as attempt to project himself/herself as former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s heir. “Also, no one should dream to become my heir,” Mayawati said while presiding over a party meeting in Lucknow.

The BSP leader is reported to be suffering from a knee injury for the last six months. The leader sustained injury while exiting a hotel in Bhopal last year.

Mayawati, whose recent strategic shift to support regional rival Samajwadi Party to oust BJP bore positive results in Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls, also remarked upon the possibility of contesting future legislative assembly elections in alliances.

The BSP supremo clarified that the party will venture into an alliance if it gets “respectable” seat share. “Otherwise, BSP will prefer to contest all elections alone,” she said.

BSP supremo slams Modi govt for ‘historic failure’

Earlier in the day, Mayawati condemned Modi government for its ‘historic failure’ in dealing with issues that concern common people. “The four years of Narendra Modi government prove that it has historically failed on the issues of inflation, poverty, unemployment, welfare work and other issues which affect the life of the people in the country,” Mayawati said.

“The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself term all their work as historic and that is why fuel prices are at a historic high during his government,” she added.

