No one saw Jayalalithaa in hospital, we lied about her condition, says TN minister Dindigul Srinivasan

AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan. (Source: Twitter/ANI) AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Senior Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan on Saturday claimed that party leaders were afraid of Sasikala and lied about the health condition of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa so that people would continue to believe that she was recovering. The stark revelation was made by Srinivasan while addressing a public rally in Madurai.

Srinivasan said that no one was allowed to meet Amma, as Jayalalithaa is fondly called within her party, and anyone visiting her in the hospital was briefed by Sasikala’s relatives that she was “all right.” Seeking pardon from AIADMK cadre for lying about Jayalalithaa’s health, Srinivasan added that he was coming out with the truth out of force.

Srinivasan said, “We were afraid of Sasikala at that time and lied about Jayalalithaa’s health condition, it is very common that sisters who fight inside the house will appear to be friendly outside. We did not want the secret of the party to get leaked, that is why we lied.”

Srinivasan said that even he was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa and that anyone giving out statements in the media that her condition was improving was lying. “I seek a huge pardon from you. Please forgive me. We told lies Amma is eating sambar, chatni, tea etc so that you will believe that she is improving. In fact, nobody saw Amma eating idli or drinking tea or chatting… all are lies,” Srinivasan said. The minister said, “Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu, Guvernor, Rahul Gandhi and DMK leaders visited Amma but they could only see Pratap Reddy & Sasikala.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the revelations, sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran told reporters at Kodagu in Karnataka that they have footage of Jayalalithaa getting treatment in hospital and would hand it over at “an appropriate time”. DMK’s MK Stalin however, said that despite the announcement of a probe by the Tamil Nadu government into Jayalalithaa’s death, it is yet to officially begin.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 22, 2016, and after prolonged treatment for infection and other complications, she died of a heart attack on December 5. Chief Minister EK Palaniswami has recently announced a commission of inquiry to probe into the mysterious circumstances of her death.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd