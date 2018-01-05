No one in Uttar Pradesh will be without a home by 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a shelter for the homeless in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a shelter for the homeless in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday promised to ensure houses for the poor by 2022.

“When the Prime Minister talked of development, the previous government did not wish to link themselves with it. However, we have helped build 11 lakh houses in rural and urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. 2022 tak Uttar Pradesh ke andar koi gareeb aisa nahi hoga jiske sar ko dhakne ke liye chhat hum log uplabhda na kara dein (By 2022, there will be no one in UP without a roof above their head),” he said in Azamgarh, where he inaugurated a distillery of a ‘Kisan Sahkari Sugar Mill’ in Sathion area. Azamgarh is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The mill, revived by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, was a one of his pre-poll promises in 2012 and considered one of his dream projects, was inaugurated in 2016.

The distillery has been built at a cost of Rs 36.50 crore.

Adityanath also inaugurated 48 other projects worth Rs 212 crore.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous governments did not utilise benefits of centrally-funded schemes.

Adityanath said that he has instructed administrative officers in all districts across the state to ensure that those who take away the benefits of poor, especially “Khadyan Mafias”, be put in jail.

The CM further alleged that the previous governments had only worked towards creating divisions in the society and claimed that his government has not discriminated among people be it in distributing power supply or constructing roads.

“Jo log nahi chahte ki desh vikas karein veh log baatne ka kaam kar rahe hain.. jaati… chetra … bhasha ke naam pe bat kar ke is desh ki ekta ko chinna bhinna karne ka prayas kar rahe hain. (Those, who do not want the country to develop, are creating divisions… on the basis of community, area, language they are trying to break the unity of the country).”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister left for Varanasi, where he will review several projects on Friday.

