‘No one from Kerala hit in US bombing in Aghanistan’

One of the Kerala youths, reportedly living in an IS-controlled area in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, has conveyed to a social activist that Keralites holed up there had not suffered any casualty in the last week’s US bombing.

Around 25 people from Kerala, including women and children who had left the country in last June to lead true Islamic life, are reportedly in Nangarhar. Two of them were reportedly killed in separate incidents over the last three months.

Sources said Ashfak Majeed Kallukettiya Purayil, who is believed to be living in Nangarhar along with his wife and child, has sent a Telegram instant message to social activist B C A Rahman saying that the news of five Keralites having died in the bombing was fake.

Purayil confirmed that they were living in the area where the US is carrying out bombings. “We have come to engage in jihad. No doubt, jihad is going on. Doing jihad is ultimate satisfaction.’’ In another thread, Purayil had stated that his family was waiting for shahadat (martyrdom).

“We will never come back. We cannot lead the life of a true Muslim. This worldly life has the value of a wing of a mosquito.’’ Media reports had said that Indians were among 36 IS militants killed in the American “mother of all bombs attack’’.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 5:46 am