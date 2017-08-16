I-Day Programmes in Madrasas: ‘No one checked our celebrations all these years’

Independence Day celebrations at Deeniyat Madarsa in Bhopal. (Express/Milind Ghatwai) Independence Day celebrations at Deeniyat Madarsa in Bhopal. (Express/Milind Ghatwai)

Swatantrata diwas par desh me trahi trahi

Jaise kal hi rat ko mili desh ko azadi

Yadi Google check karte

To madarso ko adeshit na karte

This was what Mohammed Tarique posted on Facebook hours after Independence Day celebrations at Deeniyat Madarsa, on the premises of M D Higher Secondary School in Jahangirabad here. He was referring to the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board’s order to hoist the Tricolour, take out a Tiranga Yatra and hold cultural activities on the occasion of Independence Day, and send photographs to the board.

Tarique, who is on the organising committee of the madrasa, also uploaded a video of the celebrations at the madrasa, including speeches and songs by boys sporting skullcaps and girls in head scarves. Communal harmony, patriotism and religious themes dominated the programme, but it did not include Tiranga Yatra, as mandated by the board. “If only he had bothered to search on Google, he would not have issued such an order for madrasas,’’ Tarique said, referring to madarsa board chairman Syed Imad Uddin.

“No one came to check all these years if we actually celebrated the day. The order was driven by a craze for publicity,” he told The Indian Express, adding that similar programmes were held last year and the years before that.

Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Nadvi said madrasas have always celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour. Describing the order as political, he said, “In my madrasa, the flag has been hoisted for the last 70 years, I have seen it for the last 27 years. He (board chairman) is trying to create an atmosphere by making such statements.’’

Syed Imad Uddin told The Indian Express, “This is a democracy. The majority are with us. This Independence Day was celebrated by minorities in a very enthusiastic way. They participated in large numbers.’’ He said he got reports that Tiranga Yatras were organised by madrasas across the state. He added that so many madrasas sent their photographs and videos that the board employees had a tough time uploading them on the website. The circular was meant only for registered madrasas that imparted modern and religious education, he said.

When asked about the need for such an order, BJP spokesman Hidayatullah Shaikh said that the board wanted bigger Independence Day celebrations. The Congress, however, slammed the order, insisting that the government should also have instructed videography of the celebrations at RSS offices.

Local BJP leaders and RSS activists hoisted the Tricolour outside the only mosque and madrasa in Shivajinagar and nearby localities in new Bhopal. “They all take part in our event,’’ said Anand Asteya, a BJP leader said, referring to madrasa students. RSS activist Ashish Dangi said the celebrations also involved worshipping a portrait of Bharat Mata.

