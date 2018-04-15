No one can take away quota, it is one’s right, says Nitish Kumar

“I believe in uniting people, not disintegrating them,” said Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) “I believe in uniting people, not disintegrating them,” said Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Bihar CM Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that no one can take away reservation as it is one’s right. He said his government cannot compromise with communalism, crime and and corruption; that power might come and go but he would never compromise with governance. “I believe in uniting people, not disintegrating them,” said Nitish, speaking as chief guest at a B R Ambedkar memorial function organised by LJP.

Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said the NDA government strengthened SC/ST Act. He also dared the RJD to project Jitan Ram Manjhi as its CM candidate in the next Assembly elections. BJP leader and Deputy CM CM Sushil Kumar Modi and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha were present at the function.

“No one can take away reservation as it is one’s right… When the earth faces a storm, politics will also face some of it. Such things go on… I am against corruption, crime and communalism and I cannot compromise with it,” Nitish said.

