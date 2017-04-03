No of beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana crosses 2 crore mark: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The number of beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connections to BPL households has crossed 2 crore mark in less than a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while hailing the achievement. “Matter of immense joy & pride that the number of beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana has crossed 2 crore in less than a year,” Modi tweeted.

“Ujjwala Yojana is guided by a strong commitment to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of poor women,” he added. In yet another tweet, he congratulated all beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and “those who are working round-the-clock to ensure its success.”

The PM Ujjwala Yojana is an ambitious social welfare scheme of the Modi government launched on May 1 last year from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme is aimed at replacing wood-based cooking with LPG-based kitchens. The government intends to give such subsidized connections to 5 crore households under this programme.

