No objection to Sadhvi Pragya Singh’s discharge in Malegaon blast case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday told a special NIA court that it had no objection to the discharge application filed by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Thakur had moved the application seeking discharge from the case after the Bombay High Court granted her bail on April 25.

The High Court had taken into account the clean chit given to Thakur by the NIA in its supplementary chargesheet, and granted her bail “in the absence of incriminating or objectionable material”.

The NIA, in its eight-page reply to Thakur’s discharge application, said there was insufficient material against Thakur to prosecute her and that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that the charges against her are prima facie not true”.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which was in-charge of the investigation before the NIA took over the case in April 2011, had implicated Thakur for providing her motorcycle to an absconding accused, Ramji Kalsangra, to plant a bomb that killed six people in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, and also for being a part of “conspiracy meetings” in Bhopal during which the terror plot was allegedly hatched.

Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said that the NIA, in the reply to Thakur’s discharge application, stated that the bike did not belong to Thakur and that the forensic science laboratory could not, with certainty, identify the manufacturer of the vehicle. It also said the bike was in possession of Ramji for two years prior to the incident.

“In the reply, we also said that several witnesses who had spoken of the presence of Thakur during conspiracy meetings and other incriminating statements before the ATS had retracted their statements before the NIA. The ATS had planted evidence. We have pointed out that the ATS tortured these witnesses to give false statements and many witnesses even filed complaints against ATS alleging torture,” said Rasal.

He added that there was no electronic evidence to prove that Thakur was in touch with the two absconding accused, Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, who were accused of planting the bombs.

According to the special public prosecutor, the NIA also pointed to the recent order of the High Court in which the bench had doubted the applicability of MCOCA in the case. This had also been questioned by the Supreme Court in 2015 while hearing the bail applications filed by Thakur, co-accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit and other accused in the case.

The NIA, in its supplementary chargesheet filed in May 2016, had dropped the stringent MCOCA charge against all the accused, stating that there was no substantial evidence against them. Since the statements of the co-accused were recorded prior to the MCOCA charge being dropped, Rasal said, the High Court had held that it was proper to exclude confessional statements of co-accused.

